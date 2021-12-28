Local sheriff's office searched for hours to find a handgun a person forgot on the hood of their car

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local Sheriff's Office has a message for you if you own a gun.
Putnam County Sheriff's Office took a call about a lost handgun.
The caller told officials that he had left the gun on the hood of his car, forgetting it was there. Then, he drove to work, not seeing the gun on the hood.
The gun clung to the vehicle for over five miles before flying off into a ditch.
Police said they searched for the gun for five hours - ultimately finding it.
The sheriff's office says while accidents do happen, owning a gun is a big responsibility. They searched for the gun until they found it because it could have ended up in the wrong hands.