Local sheriff's continued battle with cancer

TRRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County sheriff John Plasse's last six months have been full of both good and bad days after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May.
Every six months Vigo County sheriff John Plasse would have his liver scanned. When he went in May for his regular scanning, the doctors said they wanted to take a close look at his pancreas.
When they did, Plasse was told that he had pancreatic cancer. After receiving the news, Plasse only had one goal in mind.
"When I met with the surgeon he kind of asked what we wanted to do and I said I want to fight it and I want to be aggressive," he said. "He said well good that is what I want to do, so we were on the same page from the get go."
Plasse immediately began treatment.
He said he knew chemotherapy would be difficult, but was shocked at just how hard it actually was for him.
"You would think that when you are off of the chemo you would feel better and sometimes it was the exact opposite," he said. "There wasn't any certain patters of, I guess, how you would feel or how your body reacts."
Plasse would get treatment for three days, rest on the weekend, and be back to work on Monday. While he wanted to be at the department as much as possible, he understood that resting was the best way to get healthy. He said his staff made being away much easier.
"I've got full confidence in my staff to do things while I am gone," he said. "that is a really good feeling to know that I can be gone and know that this office will function."
Even though his battle with cancer has been a difficult one, Plasse is thankful for every day that he gets to see.
"You know people that die everyday from whatever and that could have been me but I am here for whatever reason," he said. "Your tomorrows are not guaranteed, we do not know when our last day is going to be here."
As for his future, Plasse says he is focused on his health and his department.