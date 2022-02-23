Local Sheriff set to close out his chapter due to term limits

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - County Sheriffs are on the ballot for this year's election in Indiana. For some of those Sheriffs, their time in office is at its end. You may not realize term limits are different just across the state line.
Only three states have term limits on their Sheriffs.
This includes West Virginia, New Mexico, and Indiana.
Sheriff Clark Cottom in Sullivan County is in the last year of his term. He will leave office in December.
"I've had people come up to me and say, 'Hey, good luck in the next election, or you're gonna run for office again, aren't you?' And a lot of folks out there don't know that there are term limits on your Sheriff," says Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom.
He has mixed emotions about how he's only able to run two terms in Indiana, equal to eight years.
"Whether I was the Sheriff or not, I think if you have a good Sheriff just like a good governor, or a good mayor, or a good commissioner, or a good councilmen, I think it really should maybe be up to the people on whether they want to put their sheriff back in office again."
For our next-door neighbors in Illinois, Sheriffs can keep running as long as they're elected. This includes Sheriffs like Sheriff Bill Brown in Clark County, Illinois. He says after eight years, everybody is just now getting used to the Sheriff's leadership style.
"They know how you work. They know what to expect; they know what you want, and then next thing you know, you pull the rug out from under them, and somebody else comes in new and you gotta start all over again."
Even though Sheriff Cottom only has ten months left, he's proud of the job he's done.
"My goal was to leave this place in better shape than where I've found it. And I think I've accomplished that."
Sheriff Clark Cottom will stay as Sheriff till December 31.