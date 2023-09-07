Local senior center shows the community what it has to offer for National Senior Center Month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In light of September being TERRE National Senior Center Month, one local center welcomed the community to see what it offers.
The Wabash Activity Center in Terre Haute kicked off the month with a celebration. There, the mayor read a proclamation, declaring it "Senior Center Month."
Visitors were welcomed by members who shared their experiences with the center. Participants also got to tour the building and learn what classes are offered.
The center has been serving the Valley for over 60 years.