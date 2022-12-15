Local schools to see extra money thanks to a nonprofit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Kiwanis Club of Terre Haute is awarding grant money to several area schools.
The club gave grants to six elementary schools in Terre Haute. Each school received $500.
The money will go toward different programs at each school.
Organizers say teachers are in a tough position these days. That's because inflation is going up and resources are down.
That's why they say today was necessary.
"You know, I was a teacher when I first came out of college. We never had to pay for anything. But, now... teachers have to pay for quite a bit, and it's just too bad that's the way the world's become, but that's the way it is," said John Lentz, Terre Haute Kiwanis Club President, shared.
The grants will pay for things like service dogs, award programs, and books for students.