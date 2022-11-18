Local schools and businesses join forces at Business and Bagels

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County community and schools got together to celebrate at this event.
The Vigo County Education Foundation hosted its "Business and Bagels" event on Friday morning.
There, the community got to eat breakfast and celebrate award winners.
Several school-wide programs throughout Vigo County were awarded grants.
The Wabash Valley Community Foundation was honored with the "Leadership Giving" award. The award is given to businesses and organizations that support public education.
"We are so fortunate that we have businesses that partner right alongside the programs that the schools are wanting to implement," Jane Nichols | Executive Director of the VCEF, said.
Twenty school-wide grants were awarded, totaling nearly $39,000.