...WINDY CONDITIONS AND ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER DANGER SATURDAY...

Strong gusty winds will develop Saturday afternoon and evening.
Expect wind gusts out of the west and southwest in excess of 40
mph. Isolated higher gusts will be possible, and the strongest
winds will be more likely the further north you are.

These winds will cause unsecured outdoor objects and holiday
decorations to be blown about, and may cause driving difficulties
for high profile vehicles.

This will combine with afternoon RH values of around 25 percent to
create an elevated fire weather danger. Avoid outdoor burning when
possible and properly dispose of any flammable objects.

Local schools and businesses join forces at Business and Bagels

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County community and schools got together to celebrate at this event.

The Vigo County Education Foundation hosted its "Business and Bagels" event on Friday morning.

There, the community got to eat breakfast and celebrate award winners.

Several school-wide programs throughout Vigo County were awarded grants.

The Wabash Valley Community Foundation was honored with the "Leadership Giving" award. The award is given to businesses and organizations that support public education.

"We are so fortunate that we have businesses that partner right alongside the programs that the schools are wanting to implement," Jane Nichols | Executive Director of the VCEF, said.

Twenty school-wide grants were awarded, totaling nearly $39,000.

