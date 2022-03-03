Local schools among those honored for financial aid application completions

CHICAGO - Schools in the Wabash Valley are among those being honored by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker's administration for financial aid application completions for the Class of 20221.
Governor Pritzker joined the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) in commending high schools across the state that received a Recognition of Excellence designation for their efforts in supporting students and families through the financial aid process.
More than 400 high schools will receive a Recognition of Excellence banner for Class of 2021 financial aid application completions. The list includes schools in Clark, Crawford, Japser, and Richland counties.
“I’m proud that Illinois is one of the top states in the nation for FAFSA completion – an achievement that wouldn’t be possible without leaders in our school communities advocating for their students,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I offer my congratulations to all our Recognition of Excellence schools. Completing the FAFSA gives students a full picture of what doors they have to continue their education, and my administration is committed to ensuring our graduating seniors and lifelong learners have access to the support they need to build a good career and a good life.”