Local school puts on art show

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Ben Franklin Elementary unveiled its Caldecott art show on Thursday.
The third-grade class showed off sculptures they created with inspiration from Caldecott award-winning art books.
Students used clay and molded it into a tile.
The art teacher, Jana Weeks, fired the clay in the kiln, and the students glazed their work.
Students also wrote an artist statement to put on display with the sculptures.
Weeks said this is the third year for the project, and it's one that students don't forget.
The students' parents will be invited to an art show at the school after spring break.
The show is made possible with a $750 Caldecott Art Grant through the Education Foundation.