Local school puts on art show

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

Wabash River at Covington, Clinton, Terre Haute, Riverton,
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Montezuma, and Mount Carmel.

.Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional
rainfall of one to two plus inches from Tuesday through today,
is leading to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash
River, on the White River from Centerton downstream, and on the East
Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash and White is
expected to last into the first week of April, and on the East Fork
White until March 27.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 18.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:45 AM EDT Thursday was 18.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 19.6 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday
afternoon to 12.3 feet.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 19.6 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday
morning to 12.3 feet.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Thursday /11:30 AM EDT Thursday/ the stage
was 18.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CDT Thursday /11:30 AM EDT Thursday/ was
18.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.1
feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Local school puts on art show

  • 0
Vigo County School continue to unravel 'Uncommon Strategic Plan'

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Ben Franklin Elementary unveiled its Caldecott art show on Thursday.

The third-grade class showed off sculptures they created with inspiration from Caldecott award-winning art books.

Students used clay and molded it into a tile.

The art teacher, Jana Weeks, fired the clay in the kiln, and the students glazed their work.

Students also wrote an artist statement to put on display with the sculptures.

Weeks said this is the third year for the project, and it's one that students don't forget.

The students' parents will be invited to an art show at the school after spring break.

The show is made possible with a $750 Caldecott Art Grant through the Education Foundation.

News 10 at 6 producer

Producer of News 10 at 6. Have a question or story idea? Reach out to me!

