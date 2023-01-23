Local school no longer doing E-learning days, changing to flex days for more in-person instruction

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With the possibility of snow around the corner comes the possibility for schools to have snow days.
Now, the state of Indiana limits schools to three E-learning days.
Officials at Southwest Parke Schools say fewer E-learning days help kids learn better.
They aren't doing any E-learning days, even though they're allowed up to three.
This is the case even if school closes.
Dr. Phil Harrison is the superintendent, and he says his reasoning goes back to the days of covid.
"We learned during the pandemic the promise and the limitations of E-learning. I think any educator would tell you the best learning situation comes from having students in the classroom," Harrison said.
He says kids learn better with face-to-face interaction, and that's what he wants to make sure his students get.
"They can get nuances from how kids are responding to different activities to determine whether they're understanding the content that is in front of them. I think those are incredibly valuable pieces to the learning process," Harrison said.
Harrison also says many kids may not have the resources they need to learn effectively at home.
"Most of our kids, we don't have connectivity or maybe the kind of supervision at home, or the technology skills for all of our students to be online for at least 50% of the day with their teachers," Harrison said.
Feb. 20 and March 17 are built-in flex days in case school closes before then.
In case this week's winter weather or any future storms force school closures, beyond that, there's a backup plan.
"If we go beyond our flex days then we add days to the end of the calendar year so that we bring students in and have some good quality learning experiences with them at the end of the year," Harrison said.
News 10 contacted a few other superintendents from around the area.
While many weren't available, several said they're also eliminating E-learning days.