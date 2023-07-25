 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Vigo,
northwestern Clay, southern Parke and southwestern Putnam Counties
through 130 AM EDT...

At 1252 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles south of Rockville, or 14 miles northeast of Terre Haute,
moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Brazil around 105 AM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Local school nearing end of renovation project

  • 0
North Vermillion Renovations

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - School may not be in session, but it is still on the minds of administrators and faculty.

At North Vermillion High School, renovations have been in the works for a year and a half to better the educational environment. The renovations include new lockers, improved flooring, updated classroom furniture, and more.

Officials said they did not know the total costs, but the money came from bonds. Principal Monty Kirk said it is a way to bring students into the modern world.

"Just being able to give them the technology and the tools they need to be successful is one of the big keys," said Kirk. "So we spent a lot of time looking at the different spaces and how we could best utilize those spaces for kid use, for student use, and for learning spaces."

Other improvements are better air conditioning and electrical work. These updates will help staff and students alike.

"If you're comfortable in the environment you're in, you're more likely to engage with what's happening, you know," said Joseph Culbreath, the physical education, geometry, and driver's ed teacher. "So I do think that's a big part of that."

But it extends even further than that, with a new community center.

Principal Kirk hopes it will draw in the people of Vermillion County and give back to them.

"We have also built this beautiful community center that's going to go along with it, which is a huge bonus to people in Northern Vermillion County," said Kirk. "Gives them an opportunity to come in and have a space to work out or we can host events. We can host tournaments. We can do all kinds of different things in this new space."

All the updates are expected to be completed by December, with most of them done by the start of the school year.

Recommended for you