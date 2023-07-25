Local school nearing end of renovation project

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - School may not be in session, but it is still on the minds of administrators and faculty.
At North Vermillion High School, renovations have been in the works for a year and a half to better the educational environment. The renovations include new lockers, improved flooring, updated classroom furniture, and more.
Officials said they did not know the total costs, but the money came from bonds. Principal Monty Kirk said it is a way to bring students into the modern world.
"Just being able to give them the technology and the tools they need to be successful is one of the big keys," said Kirk. "So we spent a lot of time looking at the different spaces and how we could best utilize those spaces for kid use, for student use, and for learning spaces."
Other improvements are better air conditioning and electrical work. These updates will help staff and students alike.
"If you're comfortable in the environment you're in, you're more likely to engage with what's happening, you know," said Joseph Culbreath, the physical education, geometry, and driver's ed teacher. "So I do think that's a big part of that."
But it extends even further than that, with a new community center.
Principal Kirk hopes it will draw in the people of Vermillion County and give back to them.
"We have also built this beautiful community center that's going to go along with it, which is a huge bonus to people in Northern Vermillion County," said Kirk. "Gives them an opportunity to come in and have a space to work out or we can host events. We can host tournaments. We can do all kinds of different things in this new space."
All the updates are expected to be completed by December, with most of them done by the start of the school year.