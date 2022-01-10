Local school districts facing staffing shortages due to rise in COVID-19 cases

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- School districts have been struggling with staffing issues over the course of the pandemic. Now that the omicron variant is spreading rapidly, the issue continues to increase.
Schools are seeing a shortage of teachers, substitutes, and bus drivers.
Vigo County students have experienced delays in bus pick-ups and drop-offs due to the issue. Most schools are following CDC, state, and local guidelines to help protect students the best they can.
The Vigo County School Corporation interim district coordinator, Katelynn Liebermann, says the district is doing everything it can to avoid going back to virtual learning.
"We know it's challenging. However, we want to ensure our students remain in school each and every day, so with everyone's patience and understanding that I shared, we can ensure that happens," says Liebermann.
Some Vigo County schools are struggling to have enough bus drivers. As of right now, there are about 30 drivers out due to COVID-19 related issues.
"Right now, we are seeing some delays of a morning in terms of pick-up as well as drop-off, but we truly appreciate the patience and understanding of our families. We know it can be challenging."
In Illinois, Marshall schools have seen an increase in COVID cases recently. The superintendent, Kevin Ross, says all hands are on deck to ensure days run as smoothly as possible.
"We have multiple subs in our buildings and in positions on a daily basis. And then we have multiple people inside just doing internal subbing just moving over to whatever their assigned position was to fill the gap and fill the need for that day," says Ross.
He says the district's goal is to keep students in school and prevent school from going back to virtual learning.
"Just try to all do our part to stay open because the best thing for kids right now and for the community is for us to be open and for kids to be here learning and interacting with each other."