Local school district upgrades transportation options for students

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - A local school district has added more safe and reliable transportation for students.
Paris Union School District No. 96 has added 10 yellow buses, four white buses, and two SUVs to its transportation fleet. The new vehicles will be used for daily school routes and extracurricular activities.
Each school bus features six cameras. The entire fleet is equipped with GPS tracking technology to allow district officials and parents to monitor bus locations. Families will also have access to information about bus routes and if their student qualified for transportation under state law.
Superintendent Jeremy Larson says the purchases will help expand routes, in an effort to increase attendance. Laron says he is glad to add more peace of mind for parents and the community with this investment.