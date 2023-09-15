Local school district offers books on bus program

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The North Central Parke School District is bringing books to school buses. The program essentially serves as a mini-library on the go.
News 10 spoke with the woman overseeing the program. She says it's her goal to put books in the hands of every young student.
"It's just a way to get them more access to books, and books that hopefully, they will read at some point on the bus or in their free time," said JeanAnne Craycraft.
Craycraft is the President of the Friends of Parke County Library Group. The group collaborates with the school district to bring books to students. She said she got the idea from a school in Wisconsin.
"We just thought it was a great idea. Again, we have students who ride the bus for quite a while. It's an easy thing to get books for them."
Students can check out books, read them and bring them home.
Craycraft said the program provides a wide variety of genres. That includes all the favorites, from Dr. Seuss to non-fiction titles.
As for feedback, the community has flooded the group with positivity.
Craycraft is proud of the work that the program has already accomplished. She says she is grateful she got to bring more books to area students.