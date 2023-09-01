 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local school corporation receives grant to go green

  • Updated
  • 0

Local school corporation receives grant to go green

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley school corporation will be able to go green after getting some green from the state.

The Linton-Stockton School Corporation is the recipient of the National Lieutenant Governors Association STEM Scholarship program. The program has awarded the school with $1,000.

The corporation will use that money to create a school-wide recycling program. Linton-Stockton wants to create a community-wide recycling plan as well.

The corporation plans to start small at first by providing paper and recycling bins in each classroom.