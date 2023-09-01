Local school corporation receives grant to go green

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley school corporation will be able to go green after getting some green from the state.
The Linton-Stockton School Corporation is the recipient of the National Lieutenant Governors Association STEM Scholarship program. The program has awarded the school with $1,000.
The corporation will use that money to create a school-wide recycling program. Linton-Stockton wants to create a community-wide recycling plan as well.
The corporation plans to start small at first by providing paper and recycling bins in each classroom.