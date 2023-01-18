Local salon taking donations, after one of its stylists lost their home in apartment fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ten residents lost their homes, following an apartment fire in Terre Haute.
We now have details on how you can help one of the residents in need.
You may recall, the fire happened on Locust Street early Sunday morning. The two-story building contained seven apartments.
The Terre Haute Fire Dept. has ruled the cause of the fire "undetermined."
Now, a local salon is taking donations to help one of its own.
The salon is looking for men's size 34 pants, men's large shirts, men's size 13 shoes, and monetary donations.
The donations can be dropped off at Total Image Beauty Salon Tuesday through Saturday.
The address is 2151 Lafayette Ave. in Terre Haute.