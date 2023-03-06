Local road partially collapses after recent storm

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Last week's weather left many roads flooded and damaged, but none may be more damaged than North Funkhouser Place. The washout happened late last Friday night after last week's heavy rainfall.
Many people shared their concerns about the road on social media. Some were curious why the road was open to one lane rather than completely closed. Vigo County commissioner Chris Switzer spoke on what went in to making that decision.
"Water on the other side, actually, was high and above the road so we still had to have a route for people to get out and to get through for safety purposes," he said. "As soon as that water receded, we closed the road completely."
News 10 spoke to Vigo County Engineer and Highway Director Larry Robbins at the site. He broke down what must have happened for an entire lane to give out.
"Some kind of saturation in the soil," he said. "It could be a combination or poor soils, the presence of moisture in the winter, or more specifically in the storm event."
He adds that poor material use contributed to the damage but overall materials have improved over time. Robbins says that North Funkhouser Place has been on their watch list for some time now.
"We have had slide-offs in the past on this section of road to maintain and repair," he said. "we have been keeping an eye on this one for a while and, unfortunately, during the storm it did fail."
Switzer says that the road should be fixed in about two weeks.
"You know, the road is completely closed now, and our highway department has notified Vigo County school corporation, so they know busses can't travel right now," he said. "But I would say in about 14 to 15 days; we will get this road taken care of."