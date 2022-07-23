Local restaurant temporarily closed due to supply delays

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Many places are facing supply-chain delays throughout the nation.
Now, one local Wabash Valley restaurant had to temporarily close because of the ongoing delays.
Eddie's sandwich shop will be closed due to delays from their beef processing suppliers.
"When things like [this] happen, it's not an isolated event or one certain persons fault. It is just the logistics and nature all industries have been forced into," the restaurant said.
New updates will be posted this Tuesday on their Facebook page. Click here for the full statement and to see the latest updates.