 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local restaurant temporarily closed due to supply delays

  • 0
NEWS 10

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Many places are facing supply-chain delays throughout the nation. 

Now, one local Wabash Valley restaurant had to temporarily close because of the ongoing delays.

Eddie's sandwich shop will be closed due to delays from their beef processing suppliers.

"When things like [this] happen, it's not an isolated event or one certain persons fault. It is just the logistics and nature all industries have been forced into," the restaurant said.

New updates will be posted this Tuesday on their Facebook page. Click here for the full statement and to see the latest updates.

Recommended for you