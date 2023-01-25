Local restaurant reserves its entire dining room for the homeless community during winter weather

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute restaurant is doing its part to help people in need have a warm place to be.
Taco Luv says they are open today, but the dining area is reserved for the homeless.
According to a post on social media, people from the restaurant stopped by Gilbert Park and let the group there know they will give them food and a warm place to be.
In the meantime, if you need some Taco Luv, you can go through their drive thru or order online at this link.
The restaurant is located at 1330 Wabash Avenue.