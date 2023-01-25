 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one
inch.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

Local restaurant reserves its entire dining room for the homeless community during winter weather

Taco Luv

Credit: Taco Luv Facebook page

 By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute restaurant is doing its part to help people in need have a warm place to be.

Taco Luv says they are open today, but the dining area is reserved for the homeless.

According to a post on social media, people from the restaurant stopped by Gilbert Park and let the group there know they will give them food and a warm place to be.

In the meantime, if you need some Taco Luv, you can go through their drive thru or order online at this link.

The restaurant is located at 1330 Wabash Avenue.

