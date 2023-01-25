Local restaurant feeds the homeless

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local restaurant is living up to its name and motto. Taco Luv spread love and tacos to the less fortunate in Terre Haute today.
The restaurant announced on social media that they were reserving the dining room for the homeless.
This was a spur-of-the-moment decision. Owners say that they see homeless people on wabash daily.
They decided it was time to help out by serving warm food. Co-owner, Charles Harris, says it's a pleasure to serve the community.
"We love our community. We love tacos, obviously, but, we love Terre Haute. We choose to be here. This is a mom-and-pop shop from Terre Haute. We are locally owned and operated," said Harris. “It is all right here in Terre Haute. We love our community and we want to see it survive and be blessed."
Owners hope to continue to serve the community like this for years to come.