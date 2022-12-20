Local recycling center wants to expand to southern Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After a successful year, the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District is wanting to expand south.
Over the past year, the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District has seen around 350 cars a day. Residents can visit the current facility off at 3230 East Haythorne Avenue in north Terre Haute.
The facility accepts items in electronic waste, plastic, cardboard, and most recently glass. Officials have reported that the facility has recycled around 38 tons of e-waste. They have processed even more glass, at about 47 tons. Lastly, they have recycled plastics, paper, and cardboard the most at over 100 tons.
Vigo County has acquired a piece of property in the southern part of the county. The property will offer the same layout as the current location. Vigo County engineers are currently conducting an assessment of the property. Vigo County commissioner, Mike Morris, is an advocate for the expansion. He explains what they hope to offer the southern side of the county.
"I don't see any reason why we couldn't offer all the same recyclables here. Solid waste management has struggled the last year and a half or so with glass bottles and they've solved that problem. So we're moving ahead with all the different recyclables," Morris said.
Karrum Nasser is the executive director of the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District. Nasser says that more and more people are going green.
"You know, this last year has been a record year for us. We've done over 351 tons of recyclables," said Nasser.
This is the only facility in Terre Haute that accepts a wide range of recyclables. That means most residents have to drive here in order to recycle their waste. Peter Ciancone is a resident in southern Vigo County. He says that he visits this current facility about every six weeks.
"It is a long drive. It's about five miles for me. It would shorten the drive for me. and I know there are a lot of customers throughout Vigo County that would be happy to have it closer to them. This is a really fine bit of service that the county provides," said Ciancone.
Nasser hopes that a new location will reach a part of the county that will help create an increase in recycled waste.
"If we get it in the south - the fact that we've been able to collect as much as we have for 2023; we think we could probably, maybe even double that because there's a vast majority of the county that just can't make the trip up here because of the distance," said Nasser.
Officials will discuss the possible new location at the next commissioner meeting in January.