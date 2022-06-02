 Skip to main content
Local pub to host drag show to kick off Pride weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's Pride Month, and a local business has a fun way you can support the LGBT community.

Charlie's Pub is hosting a drag show on Thursday.

It's to kick off Pride weekend. They're selling t-shirts to earn money for the Pride Center in Terre Haute.

Everyone is welcome to participate.

"Perfect time to support and accept everybody. The world needs that; Terre Haute needs it. It's going to be such a good time," Charlie's owner Cheyne O'Laughlin said.

The drag show starts at 8:00 P.M. and is expected to end at 11:00 P.M.

There will be prizes at the event. Fifi's has collaborated with Charlie's for the burger of the month. Money from that burger goes to the Pride Center.

