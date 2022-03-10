Local programs among recipients for Duke Energy Foundation grants

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - The Duke Energy Foundation is awarding more than $300,000 in grants to 24 K-12 education programs in Indiana.
The grants support educational programming for K-12 students, including summer reading programs; science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education; programs that support underrepresented, low-income or diverse populations; and efforts to reverse academic declines due to disruption caused by COVID-19.
“Our educators and students are facing tremendous challenges teaching and learning as we emerge from the pandemic,” said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. “It’s more important now than ever before that we support and invest in opportunities for our children in the communities we serve to thrive and reach their full potential.”
LOCAL RECIPIENTS
- Indiana State University (Statewide) – $40,000
Funds will be used to support Indiana State University’s Power of Reading and Power of Math summits, which provide teachers with the opportunity to hear from nationally renowned speakers who offer new techniques and research to help improve instruction and outcomes for K-12 students.
- Ivy Tech Foundation (Vigo County) – $10,000
Funds will be used to support Cob and Cog, an annual competition held at Ivy Tech Community College’s Terre Haute campus in which area high school students compete in STEM-related challenges that require problem-solving, teamwork, effective communication and ingenuity. Through Cob and Cog, students are exposed to a fun and energetic environment that sparks interest in career opportunities in STEM fields.
- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology (Vigo County) –$12,960
Funds will support a summer professional development opportunity for sixth through 12th grade Indiana STEM teachers. The program emphasizes the integration of computer-mediated learning, adaptive pedagogy and advanced digital resources to augment online learning.
- Vincennes Community School Corporation (Knox County) – $10,000Funds will enable the Vincennes Community School Corporation to offer Project Lead the Way programming. Pre-K through fifth grade students will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on activities in computer science, engineering and biomedical science.
- Washington Carnegie Public Library (Daviess County) – $10,000
Funds will support “STEMspiration: Change the Equation,” an out-of-school STEM program that aims to prepare students to step in and fill future STEM jobs in the community.