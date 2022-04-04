Local production team needs your help in bringing their movie to life

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River at Montezuma...and at Terre Haute down to Riverton. .Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream. Flooding on the Wabash River will persist through late Tuesday for some areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated by noon Monday. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, Flood waters begin to enter the two breaks in the Honey Creek Levee maintained by the Honey Creek Levee Association. These two breaks occurred during the April 2013 flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM CDT Sunday /9:30 PM EDT Sunday/ the stage was 16.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Sunday /9:30 PM EDT Sunday/ was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 7.3 feet Wednesday, April 13. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&