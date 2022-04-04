Local production team needs your help in bringing their movie to life

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local production team needs your help to finish the final scenes for their movie!
Dreams Come True Films started filming its movie, "The Text" last summer.
It's a film about the dangers of texting and driving.
The crew plans to film their final wedding scene on April 30th.
As you can imagine -- wedding scenes can cost a hefty price.
That's why Dreams Come True Films is hosting a roller skating fundraiser to help with the funding.
Our very own Kevin Orpurt's little grandson, Kieran, is a part of the cast!
Organizers say you can play a role in getting their important message out to the community!
"Very near and dear to my heart and I'm very, very passionate about it. I just want to get the word out about how dangerous texting and driving, actually any distracted driving can be. We just want people to put their phones down because the life you save may be your own," executive producer Candy Beard said.
The fundraiser will take place this Thursday at Terre Haute Skate World.
It runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The world premiere is set for June 25th.