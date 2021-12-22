Local Prison Reform Group Files Lawsuit Against Vigo Co. Sheriffs

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One prison reform group has filed a lawsuit against local law enforcement.
The Vigo County Jail Prisoner Solidarity Project has filed a class-action lawsuit against the Vigo County Sheriffs Department.
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse is also included in the lawsuit.
Several inmates are listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit states the Sheriff and his department have not given inmates proper care, especially concerning Covid-19.
The group says they have filed the lawsuit to change how inmates are treated.
They hope the lawsuit will help give some answers.
"The proof will be in the paperwork," Grace Clay, community organizer for the group, said. "Because a lawsuit opens them up to being subpoenaed. It will get jail surveillance cameras, documents, emails and really get an understanding of what's happening."
News10 reached out to Plasse for comment. He said the department does not comment on pending litigation.