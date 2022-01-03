Local pizza place re-opens after devastating fire

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The last few years have been eventful for Byron Bobe's pizza. The business commonly known as the Main Street Bobe's was recently renovated. That came after the pizza joint was bought by current fire chief Brett Bobe.
You can see those renovations when the Fork in the Road crew visited in 2020. That's when Byron Bobe's won best pizza in the valley.
But on October 18 a fire forced the historic pizza shop to close its doors. Since then clean-up crews and the Bobe family have been working to fix things up.
The efforts essentially turned into a second renovation to the business. Slowly the smell of smoke is being replaced by the smell of pizza again. Most of the employees stayed.
Finally last week Bobe's opened back up. Right now the finishing touches are being made to the dining room of the pizza joint. Until then folks who are wanting a slice will have to pick up their food or have it delivered.
Byron Bobe's manager Allie Bobe says, "The community has been great. When the fire happened we had people calling to see how they could help with clean up. Our employees were immediately reaching out seeing what they could do to help us out."