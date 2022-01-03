Local pizza place re-opens after devastating fire

You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton...and at Mount Carmel.

White River at Elliston...and at Edwardsport down to Hazleton.

East Fork White River at Seymour.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Newberry.



.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend...has returned
several rivers to flood.  The Wabash is expected to crest near
Hutsonville through Thursday...while the crest on the White River
will approach Petersburg through Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by noon Tuesday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Monday the stage was 18.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Monday was 19.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 10.4 feet
Thursday, January 13.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tonight and continue falling to 11.0 feet Wednesday,
January 12.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Monday /8:30 PM EST Monday/ the stage was 19.2
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CST Monday /8:30 PM EST Monday/ was 19.3
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Friday morning and continue falling to 11.4 feet
Thursday, January 13.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Local pizza place re-opens after devastating fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Byron Bobes

Byron Bobes

 Editor

Bobes reopens after fire

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The last few years have been eventful for Byron Bobe's pizza. The business commonly known as the Main Street Bobe's was recently renovated. That came after the pizza joint was bought by current fire chief Brett Bobe.

You can see those renovations when the Fork in the Road crew visited in 2020. That's when Byron Bobe's won best pizza in the valley.

But on October 18 a fire forced the historic pizza shop to close its doors. Since then clean-up crews and the Bobe family have been working to fix things up.

The efforts essentially turned into a second renovation to the business. Slowly the smell of smoke is being replaced by the smell of pizza again. Most of the employees stayed.

Finally last week Bobe's opened back up. Right now the finishing touches are being made to the dining room of the pizza joint. Until then folks who are wanting a slice will have to pick up their food or have it delivered.

Byron Bobe's manager Allie Bobe says, "The community has been great. When the fire happened we had people calling to see how they could help with clean up. Our employees were immediately reaching out seeing what they could do to help us out."

