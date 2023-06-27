 Skip to main content
Local pie shop invites community out for good old-fashioned fun on July 4

  • Updated
  • 0
12 points

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Studio 12 is hosting its 2nd annual Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration.

At the celebration, there will be competitions in hog calling, whistling, watermelon seed spitting, and bubble blowing.

There will also be a blueberry pie eating contest open for all ages.

Hot dogs and ice cream will be for sale at the party. Money from the event will go to feeding the hungry in the 12 points district of Terre Haute.

"There's been so much focus on this area of the community [the 12 points district], and we just want to keep that momentum going. There are still more places coming- the library's coming. We just want to really keep that community vibe going," said co-owner of Studio 12, Lucy Chew.

All the fun will take place before sundown, so attendees will have plenty of time to watch fireworks after.

Events kick of at 5 P.M. July 4.

The pie eating contest will start at 7 P.M. and will cost $5 for adults and $3 for kids.

Winners get to take home a prize.

While you can enter the day of the event, Chew asks that you register for the pie eating contest ahead of time. You can do that by messaging Studio 12's Facebook page here.

