Local philanthropist and businessman Max Gibson has passed away

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The community is mourning the loss of a local philanthropist and businessman.
Max Gibson passed away over the weekend. For decades, he helped community groups.
Gibson and his family have been big supporters of Indiana State athletics. They created facilities for track and field and cross country.
Read the full family statement below:
"Max was loved by so many, and we're certainly feeling that love today. He was known for being one of the most generous and successful businessmen around, yet if you really knew him, you appreciated his love for the simple things in life. To us, he was husband, dad, and grandfather, and to many of you, friend. We appreciate your condolences, your thoughts, and even your stories. We will be sharing more in the hours and days ahead, but for now, we just want to say, "thank you."
Greg Gibson, Son of Max Gibson
The Gibson Family "