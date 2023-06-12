Local pharmacies continue to face a drug shortage issue

Vigo County, Ind. (WTHI) - Many independent pharmacies continue experiencing a drug shortage.
According to the "National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence," the drug shortage is becoming more frequent and more severe.
A few months ago, Vigo County Health Pharmacy experienced this problem. Recently, they said it has gotten worse.
Pharmacy technician at Vigo Health Pharmacy, Haley Funkhouser continues to face a daily issue: Drug shortages. She says ordering large amounts of medications end up having a very "short shelf life."
"We had an issue this morning when a mom couldn't get medication for her children, because we didn't have it in stock. we had to call the doctor, get it changed and go from there, but we had to take extra precautions because we didn't have the medicine," said Funkhouser.
Funkhouser sees more and more patients coming in sick, leaving more demand than pharmacies can handle. Some of the most common drugs affected are pain meds, children's antibiotics, nebulizer solutions, and diabetes medications.
"Drugs are being manufactured overseas. there's been a massive disruption to that. They just weren't expecting all these meds to become such a hot commodity and know they are gone and they're no more meds," said Funkhouser.
Funkhouser says the consequences are extensive, as it affects patient care and patients being forced to use less effective drugs. Not only that, these back-orders have driven the prices up.
"Children's antibiotics used to be a lot cheaper. You're looking at like $5 and $6. Now you're talking $20 a bottle. It's ridiculous," said Funkhouser.
Bradley Norman is one local patient who had to drive from Clinton, Indiana, in order to find his diabetes medication. He says the drug he needed was nowhere to be found.
"I got upgraded to Omnipod 5 and nobody has it, they couldn't get it, nobody else had it," said Norman.
Funkhouser says this is a problem that's not going away any time soon. In the meantime, it's important to find a solution that works best for you.
"Pharmacies can always get a hold of your doctor's office, see if it's okay to switch, and we'll get you something that we may have in stock or something that's equivalent to the same drug," said Funkhouser.