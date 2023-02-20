Local pharmacies are seeing a huge drug supply and demand problem

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We're nearing the end of cold and flu season, but many people are still getting sick.
Right now, many pharmacies are having trouble getting the drugs their customers need. That means patients are paying more for the drugs they do have.
Have you had a hard time getting any of your medication?
A new survey was released by the "National Community Pharmacists Association." The survey finds that several drugs are in high demand at independent pharmacies.
Shawna Henshaw is a local mom in Terre Haute. She says basic medications are flying off the shelves.
"It's been kind of harder to get something to combat the cold and the flu. When we do find something, I'm grabbing it real quick, so I can feel better," said Henshaw.
Recently, she says she has been having trouble finding basic drugstore medications for her daughter and herself.
"I don't like to drive all around downtown trying to find something. I'll stop by something locally, but a lot of times, I have to drive around time to find it," said Henshaw.
Haley Funkhouser is the Pharmacist Technician at "Vigo Health Pharmacy."
In the past month, she says there has been a "40% price increase" on average in common medications. some are even more than that. This is due to inflation, discontinuations, and supply chain issues. With more people coming into the pharmacy sick, pharmacists can't keep up with demand.
Some drugs seeing an increase in prices are, Adderall, antibiotics, nebulizer solutions, child relief medicine and diabetes medication.
"We could not get in some insulin 'forever'. We couldn't get Trulicity, we couldn't get Ozempic, we couldn't get Mounjaro," said Funkhouser.
Funkhouser has kids of her own. She says these problems have also affected her family.
"As a mother myself, I had a hard time finding antibiotics for my two children, so I totally understand what people are going through. It's extremely frustrating," said Funkhouser.
With spring approaching, Henshaw hopes prices will decrease soon, but she says people still need their medications...Regardless of the prices.
"It's one of those things that people, you know if we have a short of this, we raise the price. People are still gonna buy it anyways," said Henshaw.
If people have trouble finding their medications, the pharmacy urges people to call their doctors and see if another similar drug is available.