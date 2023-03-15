Local pet shelter temporarily closes due to lack. of funding - here's how you can help

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local pet shelter is temporarily ceasing its operations.
Saint Francis K9 Rescue in Terre Haute says the city's animal overpopulation problem has really affected business.
The owner says he has spent thousands of dollars of his own and private money on the care and boarding of local animals.
Now, the business is out of money. He's now asking the public for help to raise $12,000.
"We have done so much for the community, and we want do more, but we need help. We can't do it alone anymore," Owner Tom Kuhl said.
The rescue plans to build an extra boarding house and pay for medical expenses with the money.
Boarding will still be available at Ollie's Canine Campus.