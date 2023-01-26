Local park will receive some upgrades soon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local art organization is wanting to bring more vibrancy to a Terre Haute park.
Wabash Valley Art Spaces is looking to expand its outdoor sculpture collection. The art organization is responsible for a number of art installations throughout Terre Haute, including the Urban Flowers, the Spirit of Space, and the Max Ehrmann at the Crossroads sculptures all on Seventh Street.
Soon, there will be a new addition at Herz-Rose Park at Locust and 15th Street. The sculpture will just be one of many upgrades to the area. City officials hope to add things like a splash pad, new event housing, and fitness stations to the park.
Other parks like Rea, Fairbanks, and Deming Park are also expected to see some improvements.
Art Spaces is still in the process of finalizing a sculpture design for the area. Executive director, Ally Midgley, is excited to add more vibrancy to Herz-Rose and the community.
"Public art is for everyone. We want to be able to make a community center in the park and for the park to act as a place for that neighborhood and the surrounding community to gather. We just think that public art will be a really great way to kind of engage the community," said Midgley.
As of right now, we are unsure on an exact timeline, but we do know the overall parks projects will cost around 8 to 10 million dollars for the next 5 years.
