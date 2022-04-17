Local park in Clinton is getting some new improvements

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Clinton is introducing upgrades to Sportland Park.
This includes a brand new walking trail, a picnic area, and a new restroom facility, all of which will all be introduced to the park soon.
Additionally, the final installations to the Disc Golf course are ready for locals to come and check out.
Mayor jack Gilfoy says this is the perfect time to get outside and enjoy your local parks
"People will be able to come out here and enjoy disc golf and just get out in the weather and have a good time," he said.
Along with disc golf, locals are also encouraged to get out and play basketball, soccer, baseball, and other summer sports at the park!