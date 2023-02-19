Local park hosts pancake breakfast

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some people had the chance to enjoy some hot and fluffy pancakes this morning.
The Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department held its Pancake Breakfast at Prairie Creek Park. This is the first time since the pandemic that visitors could come out to enjoy some flapjacks.
Visitors could learn more about the local maple syrup production process. They were able to tour the syrup facility.
Officials are happy to see people come out to learn more.
"We've had pretty awesome feedback on the tour. We've had a few tours the past couple weeks. We really push for the public to come out to Prairie Creek Park," said Sean Sluyter, VCPRD Natural Resource Programmer.
Park officials are gearing up for upcoming spring and summer events. So come on out!