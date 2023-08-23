Local paramedics on high alert for heat-related calls this week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A heatwave has struck the Wabash Valley, and if you're not careful, you could get very sick. Local first responders are on high alert for heat illness calls.
Folks across the Wabash Valley are continuing to endure the brutal temperatures. Like many others, Cheryl Ball is getting her walk-in early to get a break from the heat.
"Yeah, it's definitely hot, it's thick, definitely muggy," said Ball, who knows first-hand the challenges the heat can bring. Years ago, she suffered from heat exhaustion.
"I just did not feel well. I felt nauseous, I was exhausted, so my now husband took me to the emergency room, and we sat there and just rested," said Ball.
Brenda Vorek is a paramedic for Trans-Care Ambulance. She says she typically sees a rise in heat-related emergencies towards the beginning of June. Now, she's bracing for another round of dangerous heat that can lead to another surge in cases.
When she's responding to a call during a heatwave, there are two major things Vorek watches for: heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
"If their skin is wet, that's probably a sign of heat exhaustion, but when their skin is hot and red, flushed, that's more the heat stroke sign. So they stop sweating, so their bodies try to do the cooling process itself," said Vorek.
If someone shows these symptoms, Vorek says you have to move fast to cool them off. But it can be hard for them to do that in these difficult conditions.
"When you are rolling around in an ambulance, they're kind of like rolling ovens. When you're activity working, and you're moving around, and it's a high-duty call, it's hard to keep cool," said Vorek.
Water is key to fighting off heat illness, but Vorek says not to overdo it.
"People just think, 'Oh, I need to chug all these gallons of water.' That can be harmful. You do need to stay hydrated, but don't drown yourself out in water," said Vorek.
For Ball, she's watching the conditions daily and plans to cope with the heat.
"Try to take breaks. If you get hot, try to stay in the shade if you can, but if you can't, rest if you're able to," said Ball.
When out and about, Vorek advises people to listen to their bodies. So remember, take frequent breaks, and make sure you stay hydrated.