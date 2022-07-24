local pancake fundraiser aims to raise money for Vigo County high schools

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Pancake lovers will want to listen up to this.
Here's an opportunity to eat all of the flapjacks you want, and for a good cause!
Ryan Luce State Farm is hosting an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast! You will also get your choice of bacon and sausage, and a beverage. It's this Saturday, July 30th from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Longhorn Steakhouse in Terre Haute.
Admission is $7 for adults and $4 for kids 12 and under.
When you buy your ticket, you get to choose which school you want to donate to. You can pick from Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South, West Vigo, or South Vermillion.
The money will go towards the school's athletic program.
"I think this will really give them an extra boost knowing that there are people in Vigo that do care, that aren't just coming to watch them play. They are there to support them, support everything they do," Marketing Intern Jillian Turner.
You can buy your tickets by calling or texting 812-264-8000.
You can also buy your tickets at the event.