Local organizations takes in expired medications for Drug Take Back Day

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local organizations banded together for Drug Take Back Day in Vigo County.
Drug Free Vigo County partnered with Chances and Services for Youth and the Terre Haute City Police Department for this event. They set up on Third Street to take in any expired medications, over the counter meds, prescriptions, and more.
Shannon Giles is one of the leaders for this event. She says this is a great way to make sure neighborhoods and the earth are staying clean.
"It's all in an effort to get them off the streets and more importantly out of our landfills and sewers. A lot of people think it's okay to flush medications. It's really not," said Giles.
