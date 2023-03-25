Local organizations have plans to take down tobacco - here's how you can get involved

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A couple of local organizations invite you to help them take down tobacco.
Tobacco Free Blue and Vigo Voice are coming together for the Take Down Tobacco: National Day of Action. The groups plan to pick up cigarette butts across Indiana State University campus.
The event will be happening on March 31st from 5:00 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. They will meet on the 5th floor of the ISU Student Union.
Organizers encourage you to get involved.
"We would love to have you come and learn, and engage with us; and see how much of a voice and an impact you can have in lowering the tobacco and vape use in Vigo County," said Shannon Giles with Tobacco Free Vigo.
To learn more information and to get involved, click here.