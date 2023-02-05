Local organizations are hosting a workshop for special needs caregivers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two local organizations are planning to host a workshop for special needs caregivers!
The non-profit Leadership Minor and Westpoint Financial Group are partnering together to host the workshop. It is titled How Caregivers Can Secure the Future of Their Dependents with Special Needs.
This event will teach families with special needs children how to prepare their financial future.
It will be on Thursday, February 9 from 6:30 to 8:00 PM. The workshop will be held at Rick's Smokehouse.
The last day to RSVP is Monday, February 6, 2023.
For more information, click here. https://today.indstate.edu/announcement/how-caregivers-can-secure-the-future-of-their-dependents-with-special-needs/