Local organization works to spread awareness for Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

  Updated
  • 0

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - When you think of February, you probably think of Valentine's Day.

Unfortunately, not every relationship is full of hearts and chocolates. February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

Hope's Voice of Knox and Daviess County will be at Tuesday's basketball game at South Knox.

The organization will be meeting with both students and parents to discuss the importance of teen dating violence awareness.

Cathy Bush, with Hope's Voice, said teens in abusive relationships can have devastating consequences.

"It could lead to depression, could lead to substance use, or it could even lead to suicide. We have to really make sure that we are helping prevent it and parents are aware what's going on and parents are supporting their children," Bush said.

