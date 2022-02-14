 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local organization works to raise money so it can help kids living with special needs

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -A local organization is hoping to expand so it can help even more people living with special needs.

Local organization works to raise money so it can help kids living with special needs

The Happiness Bag in Terre Haute serves people living with different disabilities.

Now, it is collecting donations to expand its current operational facility.

The group hopes to raise $3 million for the project. Leaders say fundraising can be a challenge.

The Happiness Bag has already collected more than $1 million in donations. You can help them reach their goal at this link.

Recommended for you