Local organization works to raise money so it can help kids living with special needs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -A local organization is hoping to expand so it can help even more people living with special needs.
The Happiness Bag in Terre Haute serves people living with different disabilities.
Now, it is collecting donations to expand its current operational facility.
The group hopes to raise $3 million for the project. Leaders say fundraising can be a challenge.
The Happiness Bag has already collected more than $1 million in donations. You can help them reach their goal at this link.