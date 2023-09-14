Local organization to receive money to help support young children

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Parke County Community Foundation will receive its share of grant money.
Early Learning Indiana, with support from the Lilly Endowment, recently announced the first grantees of the Early Years Initiative grant program.
Eighty-six organizations serving Hoosier infants and toddlers have received more than $31 million in grants of up to $500,000 each. The Parke County Community Foundation will receive $300,000.
Award organizations will help Indiana families support the cognitive, social-emotional and physical well-being of infants and toddlers during the first three years of their life.