Local organization throws darts for a good cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization will be throwing some darts for a good cause! The Terre Haute Darters Association is partnering with Close Out MS for the annual Blind Draw.
The two hold this event to raise awareness and money for multiple sclerosis treatment.
officials are hoping to raise around 10,000 dollars at this year's event. There will be a dart tournament where each team can be sponsored.
Officials explain why they do this.
"The reason we do it is because a lot of us have family members, or even a few of the dart players that actually have MS. The biggest goal is to raise money for research to find a cure for it," said Close Out MS coordinator, Michael Ewing.
There will also be a silent auction at the event. It will be on April 29, 2023 at Imperial Lanes in Terre Haute.