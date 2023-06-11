Local organization offers affordable housing for people with disabilities

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is celebrating a fundraising milestone but still needs your help to make moves!
The Terre Haute Friendship House serves people with physical and intellectual disabilities by offering affordable housing. It has been raising money to buy a new building and recently surpassed $13,000 in donations!
But, there is still a lot more needed to grow the program. Executive director Jess Berryhill says..
"We want our town to become even more accessible and friendly for our friends with disabilities. And so, this housing initiative that started back in 2019, has been such a part of that," said Berryhill.
