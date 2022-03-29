 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Hazleton, Petersburg, and Edwardsport.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville
Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma.

.Lowland flooding continues on portions of the Wabash and White
rivers as a result of multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks.
Flooding on the White River is expected to end late Thursday.
Flooding along the Wabash is expected to either be prolonged or
return to flood after a line of storms moves through the area late
tomorrow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 15.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:45 AM EDT Tuesday was 18.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late this
evening to 11.1 feet and then begin rising early Thursday
morning. It will then rise above flood stage Friday morning
to 15.2 feet Saturday morning. It will fall below flood stage
again early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Local organization looks to help those in Ukraine

  • 0
CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center

CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute, Indiana. 

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Candles Holocaust Museum and Education Center said it strongly condemns the continued attack on Ukraine.

The organization knows people all over the world are looking for ways to help.

Candles has highlighted some organizations if you'd like to give.

GlobalGiving is looking to provide food, shelter, and other help.

Direct Relief is working to fulfill a list of medical needs.

Samaritan’s Feet is collecting shoes and socks for refugees.

You can learn more about all the different ways to help on Candles Holocaust Museum and Education Center’s website

