Local organization looks to help those in Ukraine

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Candles Holocaust Museum and Education Center said it strongly condemns the continued attack on Ukraine.
The organization knows people all over the world are looking for ways to help.
Candles has highlighted some organizations if you'd like to give.
GlobalGiving is looking to provide food, shelter, and other help.
Direct Relief is working to fulfill a list of medical needs.
Samaritan’s Feet is collecting shoes and socks for refugees.
You can learn more about all the different ways to help on Candles Holocaust Museum and Education Center’s website.