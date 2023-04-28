Local organization looks to create new park in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - At the end of the Riverwalk in Downtown Vincennes, sits a grassy area.
It has a tree and a statue honoring Chief Tecumseh, a Native American warrior who had a significant presence in Vincennes.
"We have discussed as a group, the want or desire to do something to honor the indigenous people of our area and to raise awareness," said Wabash Valley Progressives' President Will Drews.
Board members with the Wabash Valley Progressive met with city leaders and decided to transform the empty space into Niihka Park.
The word - Niihka - roughly translates to "friends" in the Myaamia language.
The Wabash Valley Progressives have been working with the Miami Nation of Indiana and other organizations to make the park come to life.
Last Wednesday, the Wabash Valley Progressives began a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for the project.
"We have 60 days from April 19 to raise $35,000. The estimated project costs around $70,000," said Drews.
If the Wabash Valley Progressives can raise at least half of the funds, the group will be awarded a matching grant through Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority's Creating Places Program.
One of the unique features that will be added to the park is interpretive signage about Native Americans and the Miami Language.
"That’s one of the big aspects of what the Miami Nation wanted when we’ve been working with them on the project. They want to see something incorporated in the park that keeps their language alive,” said Drews.
The park will also feature a nature playground, native plants, and a sample woodland Native American Village.
If you would like to make a donation, then click here.