Local organization is hosting a Saint Patrick's Day bike ride

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is gearing up for a Saint Patrick's Day benefit that'll get people moving!
The National Road Bicycle Club is hosting the Annual Saint Patrick's Day Ride. All the money raised from this event will go towards local cycling activities and advocacy.
The ride starts at 1:30 P.M. on March 19th at Zink Distributing Company located at 925 North Fruitridge Avenue in Terre Haute. There is a 19 mile and a 30 mile option for riders.
Registration is $20 for club members and $25 for non-members. Riders 16 and under ride free. The registration deadline is March 17th.
