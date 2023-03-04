Local organization invites you to get involved for Intellectual Disability Awareness Month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - March is Intellectual Disability Awareness Month and one local organization is inviting you to get involved.
Mosaic partners with people who have intellectual and developmental disabilities. Officials want to use this month to educate the community on how some people live with intellectual disabilities.
Discover the Possibilities is an event that Mosaic holds. Organizers encourage the community to come out and learn more.
"It just helps you to be more enlightened about what Mosaic does, how we do it, and some of the results of Mosaic's partnership with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities," said Brenda Tryon, community relations manager.
To learn more information, click here. Or call the number: 812-235-3399.