Local organization hosts a black-owned business expo

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization continued the celebration of Black History Month.
Terre Haute Regional Hospital partnered with the Black Business Alliance of Terre Haute. Together, they hosted the Black Owned Business Expo.
Businesses were invited to set up vendor tables for the community to learn more. This is the first year the Black Business Alliance has been able to showcase what they have to offer the community.
Officials say this means a lot.
"It's great to take an opportunity for a major company that's had an impact in the community to invite us on site and host a black owned business event like this. It's just absolutely amazing," said L.T. Thompson, Black Business Alliance coordinator.
Officials hope that this event will bring more light to black owned businesses for years to come.