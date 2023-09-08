Local organization hopes you'll help in the fight against hunger

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Catholic Charities says as many as one in eight people in the area face food insecurity.
The organization hopes you'll join the movement to fight hunger. September is Hunger Action Month.
Catholic Charities is one of 200 food banks taking part in this year's campaign. The organization invites you to donate or volunteer.
Representatives say there's one more thing you can do to join the fight against hunger.
"Write to your local, state representatives, congressmen, and ask them to really keep food insecurity and the hungry in our community at their forefront," Jessica Murphy said.
September 15 is Hunger Action Day. Groups like Catholic Charities encourage you to wear orange to raise awareness.