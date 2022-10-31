Local nurses to get care packages for the end of daylight saving time

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend marks the end of daylight saving time.
For people working the night shift, that means an extra hour on the clock.
One university is making that transition a little easier for local nurses.
Western Governors University partners with Regional Hospital each year for the occaision. The group donated 12 boxes filled with pens, chocolates, and other goodies to the hospital today.
Staff at Regional say it's something they look forward to each year.
"I think this started a long time ago with one of their employees who was a night shifter herself. She was a nurse as well," Lori Magee, the director of professional development, said. "It just kind of took off from there. She started making brownies herself, and it transitioned into this."
More than 2,600 nurses across the state will get a care package.